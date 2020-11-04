Hyundai’s US retail sales up 10% in October

Hyundai Motor’s 2020 Sonata SEL (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors saw their retail sales rise in the US market last month, according to the automaker’s US units Wednesday.



In the performance data released on the website of Hyundai Motor America, total sales in October recorded 57,395 units, up one percent from the same month last year. Retail sales reached 52,117 units, up 10 percent year-on-year.



HMA said sales of sport utility vehicles, which accounted for 68 percent of total retail sales, increased 23 percent. Sales volume also increased evenly across all models, the firm said.



Retail sales of Nexo increased 118 percent, Palisade rose 73 percent and Kona up 32 percent. Retail sales of Sonata and Santa Fe were also brisk, with an increase of 20 percent and 11 percent, each.



“October was the second straight month of double digit Hyundai retail sales growth as the automotive retail market continues to show resiliency,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s vice president.



“Our SUV products drove the majority of the growth, but our all-new Sonata achieved a 20 percent retail gain, a sign that the right sedan can still drive consumer demand. And our all-new Elantra will be joining it on dealer lots later this month.”



Kia Motors America also said Wednesday that total sales and retail sales in the US market in October reached record highs. Overall sales reached 56,904 units, up 12.2 percent on-year, and retail sales rose 18.9 percent.



Kia’s range of light trucks -- Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento, Telluride and Sedona -- which accounted for 64 percent of sales in October, marked a 9.6 percent increase over the same period last year, the automaker said.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



