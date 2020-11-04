NK media stresses 'undefeatable friendship' with China on US election day

In the June 20, 2019, photo, released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un prior to their summit talks in Pyongyang. (KCNA-Yonhap)

A North Korean propaganda outlet on Wednesday stressed the country's strengthening ties with China on the day of the US presidential election, calling it an "undefeatable friendship."



"The North Korea-China ties are drawing global attention as an unprecedented and special relationship and an undefeatable friendship that cannot be broken by anything," the Tongil Sinbo, the North Korea's propaganda weekly, said in an article.



"The two countries share a long history and tradition of closely supporting and cooperating with one another in the road to common achievements, including the struggle for national liberation and establishment of socialism," the article said, mentioning the 1950-53 Korean War, in which China fought alongside the North against South Korean, US and United Nations troops.



It added that the bilateral ties have recently developed further to "a new height to meet the needs of the era and common interests of the people."



Pyongyang has been seeking to maintain closer ties with its traditional ally amid an impasse in nuclear negotiations with Washington and multiple internal challenges, including the fallout of the prolonged antivirus campaign, devastation caused by recent typhoons and economic woes from crippling global sanctions.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged a total of five messages back and forth in September and October alone.



Last month, Kim also sent floral baskets to a cemetery and monument in China to pay tribute to fallen Chinese soldiers from the Korean War, shortly after he visited a cemetery in the North's South Pyongan Province and paid his respects to mark the anniversary of their participation. (Yonhap)