BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 12 on Billboard singles chart

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows K-pop boy band BTS appearing on the screen at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2020, after winning the Top Social Artist award at this year's Billboard Music Awards. (Bit Hit Entertainment)

K-pop superstar BTS ranked No. 12 on the Billboard's main singles chart this week with its mega-hit single "Dynamite" while also keeping three of its albums on the main albums chart.



"Dynamite" dropped five notches to come in 12th on the Hot 100 chart for the week ending this Saturday, snapping its nine-week streak in the chart's top 10, according to the lately refreshed Billboard chart.



The Hot 100 blends all-genre US streaming, radio airplay and sales data.



The septet's first English song lost its No. 1 position on the Digital Song Sales chart to place third this week.



But its radio airplay performance still remained strong this week, with "Dynamite" finishing 18th on the Radio Songs chart and ninth on the Pop Songs radio chart, which is the highest-ever ranking achieved by a K-pop act.



BTS also made three entries on the Hot 200, the main albums chart of the US music publisher, this week thanks to the prolonged success of its mega-hit single.



"Map of the Soul: 7," a full-length album released in February, ranked 84th, staying on the chart for 36 weeks in a row.



At No. 137 was the septet's second EP album, "Skool Luv Affair," which was recently republished six years after its initial release in 2014. It made a surprise debut at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 last week.



"Love Yourself: Answer," the boy band's 2018 album, came in at No. 200. (Yonhap)