Among 6,871 executive-level members of South Korea’s top 100 companies by revenue, 286 of them are women, according to a report by global headhunting firm Unico Search on Wednesday.This accounted for 4.1 percent of the total. It was up 42 from 286 last year. Conglomerates have been moving to increase the ratio of women in their C-suite, such as Samsung Electronics which had pledged in 2011 to raise the proportion to 10 percent.