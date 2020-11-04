 Back To Top
National

S. Korea expresses thanks to Korean War comrade countries

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 4, 2020 - 10:33       Updated : Nov 4, 2020 - 10:33
In this photo provided by the defense ministry, participants at a luncheon for military attaches of countries that took part in the Korean War pose for a photo in Seoul last Wednesday. (Ministry of Defense)
Defense ministry officials have held a series of thank-you meetings with senior envoys of the foreign countries that fought alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the war's outbreak, the ministry said Wednesday.

From Oct. 19 to Thursday, ministry officials met with ambassadors or military attaches of a total of 20 countries, including the United States and Britain, by visiting their embassies or inviting envoys to the ministry, the ministry said.

The events were arranged as South Korea could not send delegations to the countries to mark the anniversary due to the COVID-19 situation. The ministry originally planned to host various events at the countries from April to November.

Foreign military attaches said they are proud to have protected South Korea's freedom by taking part in the war and expressed thanks to Seoul for remembering their sacrifice, according to the ministry.

"Though we could not deliver our appreciation in person as our visits were restricted due to COVID-19, South Korea always remembers the veterans' sacrifice and dedication," a ministry official said. (Yonhap)
