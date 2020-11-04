2.8 magnitude natural quake hits N. Korea: KMA

This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the site of Wednesday's earthquake near Pyongyang marked in red. (Korea Meteorological Administration)

A 2.8 magnitude natural earthquake struck North Korea early Wednesday, South Korea's state weather agency said.



The quake was detected at 4:41 a.m., 10 kilometers northeast of Songlim, North Hwanghae Province, which is not far from the capital Pyongyang, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.



"Our analysis shows that it was a natural earthquake," a KMA official said.



The quake posted 1 on a seismic intensity scale, which means that most people would not have felt the tremor.



Songlim has frequently seen natural earthquakes, including two on Monday of magnitudes 2.5 and 2.6, and another 2.5 magnitude quake on June 4. (Yonhap)