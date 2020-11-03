 Back To Top
National

Korean, Malaysian military chiefs agree to boost defense cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 3, 2020 - 21:53       Updated : Nov 3, 2020 - 21:53

South Korea`s Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul holds a video call with his Malaysian counterpart, Gen. Affendi Bin Buang, on Nov. 3, 2020, in this photo provided by Won`s office. (Yonhap)
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul held a video call with his Malaysian counterpart, Gen. Affendi Bin Buang, on Tuesday and vowed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the defense field, Won's office said.

During the 30-minute dialogue, the two military leaders discussed responses to the new coronavirus and ways to further deepen their bilateral relationship, according to the JCS.

Congratulating Won on his inauguration, the Malaysian general voiced hope for stronger defense ties and brisk exchanges between their militaries. Won took office as the 42nd JCS chairman last month.

Won also praised the 60-year-old diplomatic relationship between the two countries and proposed continued efforts for cooperation in military and defense industry fields, the JCS added. (Yonhap)

