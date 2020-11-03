ASEAN-Korea Center to hold culture, tourism showcase

(ASEAN-Korea Centre)

The ASEAN-Korea Center in Seoul will hold a showcase presenting some of the tourist attractions, cultures and authentic delicacies of all 10 ASEAN countries, starting Thursday, the organization said Tuesday.



As international tourism is put on hold due to the global spread of COVID-19, the showcase intends to provide South Koreans with a chance to experience nostalgia and the simulation of travel, while deepening their understanding of the culture, tourism and food of Southeast Asia, the center’s Secretary-General Lee Hyuk said.



Southeast Asia is the most popular travel destination for Koreans, with 10 million Korean travelers visiting the region in 2019, according to data.



As part of the showcase, a variety of subprograms are to be held, including a photo exhibition, a book launch and the airing of a cooking TV program.



The photo exhibition will be held Wednesday to Friday at the Press Center Garden, displaying moments captured by cameras while traveling through the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. More photos will be available online on the ASEAN-Korea Center website (www.aseankorea.org) from Nov. 4-25.



At the Culture & Tourism Pavilion, scheduled to be set up at Arc N Book in central Seoul, lifestyle products, artistic objects, musical instruments and books from countries in the bloc will be on display from Wednesday through Nov. 25. Starting with ASEAN Day on Wednesday, special events promoting each nation will be held across the 22-day run.



EBS TV’s “The Best Cooking Secrets” will introduce iconic dishes from ASEAN countries in episodes to be aired every day from 10:50 a.m.-11:20 a.m. from Monday to Nov. 13. Celebrity chef Shin Hyo-sub and show host Kim Dong-wan will cook two dishes per episode throughout the five episodes, explaining each recipe in detail.



In cooperation with the embassies of the 10 ASEAN member states in Seoul, the culinary arts book “Stories Around the Table” is scheduled to be published in early December.



By Ock Hyun-ju