 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LS Cable & System ‘hack-proof’ optical cable

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Nov 3, 2020 - 15:07       Updated : Nov 3, 2020 - 15:07
An LS Cable & System employee checks the production of optical fibers. (LS Cable & System)
An LS Cable & System employee checks the production of optical fibers. (LS Cable & System)
South Korean cable maker LS Cable & Systems said on Tuesday that it is ready to begin the mass production of a new optical cable which can “block out hacking.”

Using special fiber optics with enhanced coatings, the company explained the new cable is designed to prevent illegal leaks and disturbance.

When an optical cable is bent in the shape of a circle, some of the light traveling along it escapes. Hackers then can steal information by connecting hacking devices and intercepting optical signals or paralyze a network by adding optical signals.

Infrared coatings and metal tubes have been used to prevent hacking, but their high manufacturing costs and difficulties surrounding installation meant that its use has not been widespread, the cable maker explained.

“In many cases, regular optical fiber cables are left vulnerable to leaks of data such as emails, financial transactions or CCTV footage, for instance,” one official at the company said before adding that “the hacking-proof optical cables will be adopted in the finance and defense sectors as well as at data centers.

The “hack-proof” cable is the latest in a series of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies the company has revealed recently. Earlier this year, LS Cable & System also unveiled a new premium carbon fiber telecommunication cable that is more than 20 percent lighter in weight thanks to its material.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114