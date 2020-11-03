 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Sugentech to export coronavirus, flu kits to Europe, US

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 3, 2020 - 14:34       Updated : Nov 3, 2020 - 14:34
(Sugentech)
(Sugentech)
South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Sugentech Inc. said Tuesday it has signed an agreement to export three different types of diagnostic kits for the novel coronavirus and seasonal influenza to the United States and Europe.

Under the agreement with Germany-based DiaSys Diagnostic Systems, a total of 200,000 rapid antigen kits by Sugentech to detect the COVID-19 virus will be distributed in Germany. The value of the deal was not revealed.

Sugentech's test kit that can detect both the COVID-19 virus and seasonal flu at the same time, as well as another kit to detect flu, will also be provided in Germany and the US.

Sugentech's antigen kit is the first locally made one to receive emergency approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The kit recently received approval from the German drug authorities, while the other two kits have won export approval from the local drug safety agency.

So far, not a single COVID-19 testing kit has received authorization from drug authorities for usage. Currently, a total of three products from two manufacturers are undergoing clinical trials.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said each manufacturer has to receive approval from drug authorities from each country even with export approval.

Smaller player Bioneer Corp. earlier won approval from the ministry to conduct a clinical trial of multi-diagnostic kits that can detect both the novel coronavirus and seasonal influenza.

Other local players have also accelerated their moves to export locally made COVID-19 test kits.

Biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc. earlier said it has signed an agreement worth 210 billion won ($185 million) to supply a diagnostic kit for the novel coronavirus in the US.

Under the agreement, Celltrion's rapid antigen kit, Sampinute, will be distributed by Prime Healthcare Distributors in the US.

The kit was co-developed by local health care firm BBB. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114