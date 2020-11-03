 Back To Top
Entertainment

Korea, ASEAN music festival Round 2020 announces additional lineup

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Nov 3, 2020 - 18:03       Updated : Nov 3, 2020 - 18:03
Posters for the music festival ROUND 2020 (Round 2020)
Posters for the music festival ROUND 2020 (Round 2020)

Round 2020, a music festival held by Korea and 10 ASEAN countries, on Tuesday announced additional artists who will be performing at the Dec. 6 show.

Four additional Korean solo artists -- Sunwoojunga, Bol4, George and Elaine-- were announced Tuesday. Nine-member folk-pop band Ben &Ben of the Philippines, which was recently nominated for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards, will also join the virtual festival, as well as Cambodian band SmallWorld SmallBand and Brunei singer Dinshe.

This year’s event will be held under the theme “Re:Connect Each Other” and will be presented to audiences in Korea and ASEAN member countries -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippine, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The event, sponsored by the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund, was originally planned to be held offline, gathering artists from the 11 countries but the spread of COVID-19 made the shift to online inevitable.

The first artist lineup, which included bands Daybreak, Soran, Hoppipola and Korean traditional singer Song So-hee with 2nd Moon, was announced October.

The show can be viewed on the organizer’s official YouTube channel and KBS 1TV’s “All That Music” as well as KBS’ K-pop YouTube channel.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
