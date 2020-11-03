 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Doosan Infracore produces 200,000th excavator in China

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 3, 2020 - 13:17       Updated : Nov 3, 2020 - 13:18
A ceremony is held to mark the production of the 200,000th excavator last Friday, at Doosan Infracore China Co. (DICC), Doosan Infracore Co.'s Chinese unit, located in Yantai, Shandong Province. (Doosan Infracore)
A ceremony is held to mark the production of the 200,000th excavator last Friday, at Doosan Infracore China Co. (DICC), Doosan Infracore Co.'s Chinese unit, located in Yantai, Shandong Province. (Doosan Infracore)
Doosan Infracore Co. said Tuesday its Chinese unit has produced its 200,000th excavator in the country.

The accumulated output came 26 years after South Korea's leading construction equipment maker entered the Chinese market in October 1994, the company said in an emailed statement.

The Chinese excavator market is expected to grow by 275,000 units this year, surpassing last year's overall sales of 200,000 units, Doosan Infracore said.

Sales of excavators by the company rose 21 percent to 14,348 units in the first nine month of this year, compared with 15,000 units last year.

Doosan Infracore has been up for sale as part of its cash-strapped parent Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co.'s self-rescue plan.

Shortlisted candidates to buy the stake in Doosan Infracore were a consortium of GS Engineering & Construction Corp. and private equity fund Dominus Investment, as well as another consortium of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. and Korea Development Bank Investment, a unit of state-run Korea Development Bank.

Ready-mixed concrete maker Eugene Group and three local private equity funds -- Glenwood PE, MBK Partners and Eastbridge Partners -- also were reportedly included on the shortlist.

Last March, Doosan Heavy obtained a cash injection of 3 trillion won ($2.6 billion) from its creditors, including KDB, to prepare itself for its short-term debts worth 4.2 trillion won, which should be paid within this year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114