 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

S-Oil deploys 2nd offshore crude oil offloading facility worth W172b in Ulsan

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 3, 2020 - 16:30       Updated : Nov 3, 2020 - 16:44
S-Oil’s second single point mooring unit moors a tanker in the waters off Ulsan New Port. (S-Oil)
S-Oil’s second single point mooring unit moors a tanker in the waters off Ulsan New Port. (S-Oil)


S-Oil has installed its second single point mooring unit in Ulsan, a loading buoy anchored offshore that allows tankers to offload their crude oil via pipeline to the refineries, the company said Tuesday.

According to the South Korean refinery, the SPM unit, the second one at the company’s Ulsan plant, began its operation Tuesday.

Installed in the waters off Ulsan New Port, the SPM unit is equipped with mooring equipment that can hold fast tankers and is connected with 44-inch diameter pipelines, 3.7 kilometers underwater and 3 kilometers above ground. S-Oil invested 172 billion won ($151.7 million) over the course of two years and seven months to complete the new SPM unit.

“Since the establishment of the Ulsan plant in 1980, S-Oil has been using a single SPM unit. The recent expansion of the plant required another SPM unit,” a company official said.

Operating an additional SPM unit is expected to allow S-Oil to respond more flexibly to weather conditions and secure a steady supply of oil in cases of emergency. Also, S-Oil will be able to cut costs it had previously spent for making tankers wait at sea when it operated a single SPM unit, according to the company.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114