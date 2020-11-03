 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

One USFK family member tests positive for new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 3, 2020 - 10:39       Updated : Nov 3, 2020 - 10:39

Gate of the US base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek. (Yonhap)
Gate of the US base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek. (Yonhap)
A dependent of an American service member stationed in South Korea tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Tuesday.

The family member, who resides in the central city of Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed to have been infected during a routine screening at a hospital inside Camp Humphreys, located in the same city, and was immediately taken to isolation, according to the US military.

The service member, who is stationed at the Pyeongtaek camp, has tested negative, it added.

"Contact tracing is ongoing, and USFK medical teams are actively ensuring that all known Camp Humphreys facilities visited by the dependent are thoroughly cleaned," USFK said in a statement.

The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 278, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114