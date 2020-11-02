NK accuses Seoul of planning additional THAAD deployment

North Korea on Monday argued that South Korea is scheming to deploy an additional US missile defense system in the country, and warned such a hostile move will lead to “self-destruction.”
Pyongyang propaganda outlet Uriminzokkiri claimed that Seoul and Washington at recent defense ministers’ talks agreed to establish a long-term plan for the stable stationing of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery in the town of Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and the plan is aimed at deploying additional systems on the base.
It also denounced Seoul’s plan to participate in annual US-led multinational military exercises, known as Global Thunder and Global Sentinel, and called it “the belligerent nature of wild lunatics crazy about fighting its own people.”
The building-up of military strength, such as joint exercises and the deployment of THAAD, is “reckless behavior” that will drive the risk of war and escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula and the region, it said, warning that such actions will “only lead to self-destruction.”
The North’s public condemnation appears to be in response to South Korean Ambassador to Japan, Nam Gwan-pyo’s remark that denied the “three-nots.”
The three nots -- no additional THAAD units, no agreement to participate in a US-led regional missile defense system and no regional military alliance with the US and Japan -- was widely perceived as Seoul‘s strategy to restore ties with China, which frayed over the THAAD issue. Viewing the US-led system as a threat to its national security, China hit back at South Korea with economic retaliation.
Nam, who was a director of the presidential National Security Office leading the talks with Beijing in 2017 to mend ties, told a parliamentary audit earlier this month that the “three nots” is not a commitment, nor an agreement made by Seoul.
In response to Nam’s statement, China urged Korea to properly handle the THAAD issue.
“China and South Korea reached an agreement in October 2017 on the phased handling of the THAAD issue and pushing bilateral relations back on a normal development track,” said Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
He reiterated that China firmly opposes the US deployment of THAAD in Korea, “which undermines China’s strategic security interests and regional strategic balance.”
“We hope the ROK will properly handle this issue following the consensus reached by China and itself, and prevent the bilateral ties from being disrupted or impacted,” he said using the acronym of South Korea’s official name Republic of Korea. “We would like to work with the ROK to move bilateral relations forward.”
By Ahn Sung-mi
