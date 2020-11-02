 Back To Top
Business

SsangYong's Oct. sales rise 0.6% on increased exports

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 2, 2020 - 15:14       Updated : Nov 2, 2020 - 15:17
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
SsangYong Motor Co. said Monday its sales rose 0.6 percent last month from a year earlier helped by increased exports.

SsangYong Motor sold 10,197 vehicles in October, up from 10,135 units a year ago due to strong overseas demand for its SUV models despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales fell 5.4 percent to 7,612 units from 8,045 during the same period, but exports jumped 24 percent to 2,585 from 2,090, it said.

The SUV-focused carmaker said it will expand overseas sales by launching upgraded models, including the upcoming face-lifted G4 Rexton, as well as the Tivoli Air.

From January to October, sales fell 22 percent to 84,904 units from 109,122 over the cited period.

SsangYong Motor's lineup consists of the flagship G4 Rexton, as well as the Tivoli, Korando and Rexton Sports.

In 2011, Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. acquired a 70 percent stake in SsangYong Motor for 523 billion won ($437.93 million).

Mahindra currently owns a 74.65 percent stake in the SUV-focused carmaker. (Yonhap)
