Watcha to stream works by film academy’s graduating class

A poster of the Korean Academy of Film Arts’ graduation film festival, “Eye Contact,” on OTT platform Watcha (Watcha)



Local OTT platform Watcha is holding an online film festival Nov. 1-25 that will showcase the works of the Korean Academy of Film Arts’ graduating class.



“Eye Contact,” co-hosted by the platform and the school, will consist of 24 short films created by the KAFA’s 36th batch of graduates.



The movies will include “Doong-ji,” Jo Kyoung-won’s film about a teenage girl who wants to avoid bringing friends home to work on a school project; “Help Me!” directed by Kim Ji-an, a black comedy about a would-be public servant and his old neighbor; and “Born Hater,” a film about a trainee teacher who receives a text message from a terrorist, directed Kim Kyung-yeon.



All the films will be accessible to Watcha’s monthly subscribers at no extra charge.



Established in 1984, KAFA is Korea’s leading film school with more than 700 graduates including Hur Jin-ho, Choi Dong-hoon and Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho. The school usually holds a graduation festival in the first half of the year, but the in-person event was canceled this year due to the spread of COVID-19.





By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)