 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Watcha to stream works by film academy’s graduating class

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Nov 2, 2020 - 17:07       Updated : Nov 2, 2020 - 17:07
A poster of the Korean Academy of Film Arts’ graduation film festival, “Eye Contact,” on OTT platform Watcha (Watcha)
A poster of the Korean Academy of Film Arts’ graduation film festival, “Eye Contact,” on OTT platform Watcha (Watcha)

Local OTT platform Watcha is holding an online film festival Nov. 1-25 that will showcase the works of the Korean Academy of Film Arts’ graduating class.

“Eye Contact,” co-hosted by the platform and the school, will consist of 24 short films created by the KAFA’s 36th batch of graduates.

The movies will include “Doong-ji,” Jo Kyoung-won’s film about a teenage girl who wants to avoid bringing friends home to work on a school project; “Help Me!” directed by Kim Ji-an, a black comedy about a would-be public servant and his old neighbor; and “Born Hater,” a film about a trainee teacher who receives a text message from a terrorist, directed Kim Kyung-yeon.

All the films will be accessible to Watcha’s monthly subscribers at no extra charge.

Established in 1984, KAFA is Korea’s leading film school with more than 700 graduates including Hur Jin-ho, Choi Dong-hoon and Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho. The school usually holds a graduation festival in the first half of the year, but the in-person event was canceled this year due to the spread of COVID-19.


By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114