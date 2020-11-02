[Video] Gliding down the facades of Seoul’s royal grounds



The coexistence of the past and present tunes Seoul into its beautiful history while serving as the nation’s economic and political hub. Glassy skyscrapers and various institutions interweave the metropolis, catering to all walks of life. At night, majestic palaces turn into splendors for visitors.



The harmony has been seen for decades -- buildings nestled next to each other cuddle the city palaces Deoksugung and Gyeongbokgung.



Sejongno -- dubbed the “Street of Six Ministries” -- guides to the gate Gwanghwamun, the entrance to the main palace. Sitting at the center of the capital, Gyeongbokgung is the utmost attraction spot for visitors who gravitate towards historical sites. The tall grounds and gates encompassing the palace and decorations on the ceiling, in particular, typify the aesthetics of Korean beauty.



Deoksugung, near City hall, is the smallest of the five palaces in the capital. Yet, the grounds are filled with a potpourri of Korean and Western-style architecture. The stunning background of the Deoksugung stonewall walkways makes Instagram dreams come true for many photographers.



Gyeongbokgung is open to the public throughout the week, except Tuesdays, and Deoksugung is closed Mondays. Operating hours are usually 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nighttime viewings for Gyeongbokgung commenced on Sept. 2 and end Dec. 4. Amid the pandemic, only 4,500 visitors are accepted per day, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



Majestically standing palaces in the capital are storied destinations with countless stories and history to be conveyed to global tourists. Please check out the video if you wish to enjoy a magical afternoon at Seoul’s palaces.









Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)
Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun (yyj4307@heraldcorp.com)