Luc Donckerwolke appointed as chief creative officer at Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it has appointed Luc Donckerwolke to chief creative officer in charge of design-related communications for the Genesis brand, electric vehicle Ioniq and its fuel cell vehicles.
Donckerwolke originally joined the South Korean automotive group in 2016, gradually overseeing design for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands as the chief design officer before resigning in March to focus on his health.
He is returning to the group following temporary time away in which he took to take care of personal matters, according to the automaker.
“It is with great honor and pride that I start this second chapter at Hyundai Motor Group to consolidate creativity. In collaboration with design teams, I will communicate diversity and richness of group brands’ design, which is not only technologically dynamic but also customer-centric,” he said.
Hyundai said Donckerwolke is considered a perfect fit for the new role of CCO as he has been deeply involved in establishing the current design direction and strategy for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis.
He resumes his career as executive vice president and his office will be located at the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center.
