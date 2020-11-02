Middle seat vacancy rule to be lifted for performance venues, cinemas when new Level-1 distancing goes into effect

Workers disinfect the auditorium at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts. (Sejong Center)





Under the new five-tier social distancing system announced by the authorities on Sunday, performing arts theaters and cinemas will not be required to leave an empty seat between every audience member when Level 1 social distancing is in effect.



When South Korea eased the social distancing scheme to the lowest level of the three-tier system on Oct 12, major performing arts theaters and cinemas, both public and private, continued to leave an empty seat between every audience member in concerns against the spread of the virus.





Seoul Arts Center (SAC)

CGV’s Daehagno branch closed its doors on Oct. 26 after the multiplex chain operator announced the closure of seven cinemas. (Yonhap)