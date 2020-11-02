Popular MBC content to be released in HD

A scene from MBC’s “Jewel in the Palace” in standard definition (left) and high definition (MBC)
The worldwide hit drama “Jewel in the Palace” will be now be available in high definition, using artificial intelligence-based technology, according to broadcaster MBC on Monday.
MBC announced that it has succeeded in turning standard-definition videos with a resolution of around 340,000 pixels into HD format, with a resolution of 2 million pixels, in collaboration with SK Telecom.
Low resolution was one of the problems in exporting old South Korean content abroad. MBC announced that popular works made before HD became available in 2011, such as “Jewel in the Palace,” “High Kick!” and early episodes of “Infinite Challenge,” will be converted to HD.
“With widespread use of YouTube and OTT service, consumption of classical content such as ‘Jewel in the Palace,’ ‘Hur Jun’ and early episodes of ‘Infinite Challenge’ have been rising, but viewers’ experience was hampered due to the low definition. We will convert the contents into HD quickly for the people who love MBC’s classic content,” said Kwon Suk, director of media business at MBC.
MBC is also planning to improve the HD conversion technology to make popular dramas from earlier periods, such as “Country Diaries” and “Chief Inspector” from the 1980s, available in HD.
Meanwhile, the HD version of “Jewel in the Palace” will be shown on MBC Drama and On Channel starting Nov. 14, and HD VODs will be available at Btv.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
