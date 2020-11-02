 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Ministry to decide soon on intelligence briefing for bereaved family of slain official

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 2, 2020 - 11:28       Updated : Nov 2, 2020 - 11:49

Lee Rae-jin, the elder brother of a South Korean fisheries official shot to death by the North Korean military (Yonhap)
Lee Rae-jin, the elder brother of a South Korean fisheries official shot to death by the North Korean military (Yonhap)
The Defense Ministry said Monday it will soon inform the bereaved family of a South Korean official killed by North Korea in September of whether it will provide them with the military intelligence collected in the course of the incident.

On Sept. 22, North Korea fatally shot the 47-year-old official, who was adrift in its side of the Yellow Sea, and burned his body, according to the South Korean military. He went missing the previous day while on duty near the western border island of Yeonpyeongdo.

The Defense Ministry has been reviewing whether to provide related intelligence to the bereaved family after Lee Rae-jin, the elder brother of the deceased official, asked for the audio file of a wiretapped conversation of North Korean troops before the killing, and video clips of the scene recorded by the South Korean military's surveillance.

"The Defense Ministry will provide the conclusion of our review over the request for information filed by the bereaved family tomorrow afternoon," deputy ministry spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said during a regular press briefing.

Lee also filed a request for a UN probe last month, raising doubts about the government's announcement that his brother attempted to defect to the North. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114