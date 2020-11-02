[Monitor] Lee Jae-yong to take father’s crown in stock rich list

Assuming that the Samsung family inherits the shares of the late Chairman Lee Kun-hee at the legal ratio (1.5 for wife and 1 for children), his wife Hong earns the largest amount of 5.9 trillion won ($5.2 billion). Each of the three children, including Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, will inherit 3.9 trillion won.If so, the value of Vice Chairman Lee’s equity holdings will exceed 10 trillion for the first time, and he will be the largest holder of shares in South Korea.