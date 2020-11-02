 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Number of int'l travel firms hits 4-year low on pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 2, 2020 - 09:52       Updated : Nov 2, 2020 - 09:52
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The number of agencies for overseas trips in South Korea sank to a near four-year low this year due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.

South Korea had 8,963 international travel agencies as of the end of September, down 5.3 percent, or 503, from the end of December, according to the data from the Korea Tourism Association.

It represents the lowest tally since the 8,948 recorded in December 2016.

After peaking at 9,732, the number had been on a steady decline in the wake of the pandemic that started in China in December and began to spread fast to other parts of the world.

Industry watchers said the drop in the number of travel agencies focused on overseas tours came as the travel restrictions induced by the pandemic made it impossible for them to sell overseas package tours.

With no immediate signs of an improvement in the coronavirus situation in sight, some major travel agencies are seeking to downsize or overhaul their overseas tour operations.

Other overseas travel agencies are turning to the domestic tour market in a desperate bid to overcome the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, they added.

In late September, top tour agency Hana Tour Co. joined hands with No. 2 airline Asiana Airlines Inc. to offer domestic sightseeing flights to pandemic-weary air passengers.

They are also seeking help from the government. In a statement issued last month, the Korea Association of Travel Agents demanded the government ease the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine rule for inbound travelers.

Local travel agencies have called on the government to establish a quarantine-free travel pact, known as a travel bubble, with Hong Kong, Singapore and other countries to help rescue the ailing tourism industry. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114