9th Swedish Film Festival to get underway

(Embassy of Sweden in Seoul)
The 9th annual Swedish Film Festival will take place starting Thursday in five major cities in South Korea, offering Koreans a glimpse into Swedish culture and society through 10 different films, the Embassy of Sweden in Seoul said.
Organized by the Embassy of Sweden in Seoul, in collaboration with the Swedish Institute and the Swedish Film Institute, the festival will start on Thursday in Seoul and Busan for a 7-day run. The films will be screened from Nov. 11-15 in Daegu, from Nov. 12-16 in Gwangju and from Nov. 13-15 in Incheon.
A total of 10 Swedish films of different genres, from documentary to science fiction, will be screened. They include “King of Atlantis,” “Lucky One,” “Aniara,” “Britt-Marie Was Here,” and “Loving Couples.”
The common theme for the films selected for the festival is gender equality and diversity, the embassy explained. Of the 10 films, seven were directed by female filmmakers and four featured women as lead characters.
The annual film festival has served as a major platform for Koreans to access Swedish films and introduce various aspects of the Nordic country that is much envied here for its robust social welfare system, higher levels of gender equality and work-life balance.
The schedule and venues for the films in each city are available at: https://www.swedishfilmfestival.com/. Tickets cost 1,000 won and can be booked online and offline.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
)