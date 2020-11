The Korean government on Friday announced the national strategy for future automobile proliferation and market domination, at Hyundai Motor’s factory in Ulsan.With Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki and officials from the Ministries of Trade, Environment, Transport in attendance, President Moon Jae-in pledged innovation in convenience, price and demand for future automobiles, aiming for 1.13 million electric vehicles and 200,000 hydrogen vehicles on the road by 2025.