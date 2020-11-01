 Back To Top
National

N. Korea's anti-virus law imposes requirements on foreigners

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 1, 2020 - 10:49       Updated : Nov 1, 2020 - 10:49
An official disinfects seats at Pyongyang station (KCNA-Yonhap)
An official disinfects seats at Pyongyang station (KCNA-Yonhap)
An emergency anti-virus law that North Korea recently enacted requires not only its citizens, but also foreigners, to unconditionally obey anti-virus measures, including a ban on entering the sea, according to a state newspaper report.

The law also bans foreigners from making unauthorized visits to border regions, while stipulating that the bodies of those who die in an epidemic should be handled according to related regulations, according to the Minju Joson newspaper as obtained by Yonhap News Agency.

These rules are required of North Korean nationals as well, but it is noticeable that the law specifically calls for foreigners to ensure absolute obedience to anti-virus measures while stipulating a list of requirements they should meet.

In addition to the ban on entering border regions and the sea, the regulations also require foreigners to avoid unnecessary trips to other regions, eating food in groups or holding entertainment events in public.

Foreigners are also required to wear masks and avoid shaking hands. In case of encountering suspicious items or dead animals, they must immediately report it to authorities while staying away from them, according to the regulations. (Yonhap)
