 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Golfzon introduces new version of indoor golf simulator

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Oct 30, 2020 - 15:50       Updated : Oct 30, 2020 - 15:50
Users play the latest version of Golfzon’s indoor golf simulator. (Golfzon)
Users play the latest version of Golfzon’s indoor golf simulator. (Golfzon)

Golfzon, South Korea’s leading screen golf operator, said Friday that it has launched a new version of its indoor golf simulator.

The latest version comes with new features that are designed to improve the player experience, according to the company.

For instance, it allows players to make changes to putting green soils, which can influence how a golf ball lands and how it rolls on the ground. The users can also adjust the speed of a golf ball rolling on a putting green, according to the company.

The new simulator will also provide an option to enhance the player experience by changing how putting grids are displayed.

Golfzon made graphic improvements for bunker shots as well. The latest version has three different sand effects and five camera options for playing bunker shots, the company said.

Golfzon also upgraded its online network so that users can play golf with anyone using the company’s platform regardless of location. The company has updated its service to allow an unlimited number of participants in an online match. The online match feature previously allowed up to six members.

Another feature included in Golfzon’s new simulator is par-3 mode, which enables users to play an 18-hole golf game consisting of 18 par-3 courses.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114