Golfzon introduces new version of indoor golf simulator

Users play the latest version of Golfzon’s indoor golf simulator. (Golfzon)
Golfzon, South Korea’s leading screen golf operator, said Friday that it has launched a new version of its indoor golf simulator.
The latest version comes with new features that are designed to improve the player experience, according to the company.
For instance, it allows players to make changes to putting green soils, which can influence how a golf ball lands and how it rolls on the ground. The users can also adjust the speed of a golf ball rolling on a putting green, according to the company.
The new simulator will also provide an option to enhance the player experience by changing how putting grids are displayed.
Golfzon made graphic improvements for bunker shots as well. The latest version has three different sand effects and five camera options for playing bunker shots, the company said.
Golfzon also upgraded its online network so that users can play golf with anyone using the company’s platform regardless of location. The company has updated its service to allow an unlimited number of participants in an online match. The online match feature previously allowed up to six members.
Another feature included in Golfzon’s new simulator is par-3 mode, which enables users to play an 18-hole golf game consisting of 18 par-3 courses.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)