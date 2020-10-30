LG International’s operating profit up 19.5% in Q3









LG International said its operating profit in the third quarter of this year was estimated at 34.9 billion won ($30 million), up 19.5 percent from the same period last year.



Sales rose 14.3 percent year-on-year to 3.1 trillion won. Net profit rose 358.9 percent to 41.3 billion won.



LG International explained that the rebound was the result of an increase in trading volume -- for example, for palm oil and information technology parts -- and a strong performance in the logistics sector.



“Despite weak resource prices and falling exchange rates, operating profit has increased due to an increase in the volume of emergency goods in the logistics division and strengthening the profitability of the logistics center operation,” the official said.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)