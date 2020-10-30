 Back To Top
Business

LG Electronics partners with foodmaker to expand AI-powered services

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 30, 2020 - 11:15       Updated : Oct 30, 2020 - 11:15
(LG Electronics Inc.)
(LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. on Friday signed a partnership with a local food firm to expand the use of its artificial intelligence-powered services in kitchen appliances amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.

The South Korean tech powerhouse joined hands with Dongwon F&B Co. so that more LG DIOS light wave oven owners can use the product's AI feature in cooking foods, especially easy-to-cook meals.

When users scan a barcode of Dongwon F&B's home meal replacement (HMR) products via the LG ThinQ app, the smart oven will automatically set the optimal temperature and cooking time after receiving information from a cloud server, the company said.

For now, 23 HMR products from Dongwon F&B, including dumplings and congees, are available for the service, and more food items will be provided for the oven's AI cooking system in the future, LG said.

LG has been forging partnerships with food companies in recent years, so that more of its kitchen appliance users can benefit from the products' AI services.

With CJ Cheiljedang Corp., the country's leading food processing firm, LG signed a deal that allows its kimchi refrigerators to detect packaged kimchi and set the optimal temperature and cooling time for the fermented food.

LG signed a similar partnership with Pulmuone Co. last year for the owners of its smart light wave ovens. (Yonhap)
