Samsung launches mobile device locator app

(Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday launched a mobile application that allows users to easily locate their misplaced smart devices.



SmartThings Find is now available on Samsung's Galaxy devices globally after the service was tested by 6 million users in South Korea, the United States and Britain for about two months, the company said.



The South Korean tech giant will provide a new software update for the service on Galaxy smartphones and tablets running Android 8 or later, Galaxy Watch smartwatches powered by Tizen 5.5 or above, and Galaxy Buds Plus and Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds.



The app uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technologies to help people find their Galaxy products.



Samsung said the service allows users to find their missing devices even if they are offline.



"Once a device has been offline for 30 minutes, it produces a BLE signal that can be received by other devices," the company said. "If you report your device as lost via SmartThings Find, any nearby Galaxy smartphone or tablet that has opted into helping find misplaced devices can alert the Samsung server about its location, which will in turn notify you."



The service also provides integrated map directions and sounds for users to quickly find a lost device.



"Once you're close to your device, you can choose to either have your device 'ring' or locate it using the augmented reality-based search nearby function, which displays color graphics that increase in intensity when you are getting closer to your device," Samsung added.



Samsung said it plans to start expanding such solutions to tracking tags early next year, so that users can locate not only Galaxy devices but also other items.



"We are excited to also be working closely with leading companies in the item-finding space to both expand this experience and enable you to find more of the belongings you care about most," said Jung Jae-yeon, who heads the SmartThings Team at Samsung's mobile communications business. (Yonhap)