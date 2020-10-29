 Back To Top
Business

Doosan Heavy wins 400 bln won order to build hydropower plant in Nepal

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 29, 2020 - 20:31       Updated : Oct 29, 2020 - 20:31
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction said Thursday it has won a 400 billion won ($353 million) order to build a hydropower plant in Nepal.

The South Korean company signed an agreement with Nepal Water & Energy Development to build a 216-megawatt hydroelectric power station on the Trishuli River, 70 kilometers north of Kathmandu, over the next five years, the company said in a statement.

NWEDC, a special purpose entity for the project, is 50 percent owned by Korea South-East Power, a South Korean electric power company, Doosan Heavy said.

Doosan Heavy also signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea South-East Power to build a 215-megawatt hydropower plant in Pakistan, the company said. Construction of the plant will start in late 2022, it added. (Yonhap)
