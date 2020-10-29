[Advertising Awards] Seoul Foreign School carries on century-old legacy of educational excellence

It is a privilege, on behalf of Seoul Foreign School and our Communications and Marketing team, to accept this honor from The Korea Herald celebrating our efforts in educational advertising.



Seoul Foreign School is an international school in Seoul established in 1912. Home to more than 1,450 students, SFS offers a 109-year legacy of educational excellence.



SFS is a Pre-K 2-12 International Baccalaureate World School and Foundation to Year 9 British School for students ranging in age from 2-18 years. SFS is a welcoming, multicultural community committed to excellence in education.



Our highly skilled and experienced international faculty provide a rich learning experience for our students.





At SFS, we honor our legacy and rich history while striving for world-class educational experiences for our students. Our advertisements showcase this forward-thinking approach.



The photographs are curated and paired with large format text to exemplify the key descriptors from our International Baccalaureate learner profile.



These striking images and eye-catching statements proudly display the characteristics we strive to instill in our students as they learn and grow through their studies.



We are proud to educate SFS students: well-rounded global citizens who are committed to making a difference in our local and global communities.



Thank you again to The Korea Herald for recognizing Seoul Foreign School with the Advertising Award for Education, and for showcasing our work.



Dawn M. Stark / Assistant head of school - external relations(SFS)



By Dawn M. Stark

Assistant head of school - external relations