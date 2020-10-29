[Herald Interview] Are you up for 24 hours of nonstop classical music?

Pianist Park Chang-soo (Kim Shin-joong/The House Concert)



Only classical music can enlighten us, according to pianist-turned-producer Park Chang-soo.



The veteran pianist heads The House Concert, a production company that plans small salon concerts.



This weekend, classical music will run from 5 p.m. on Friday to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the recording studio Yul Haus in southern Seoul, as The House Concert presents the third edition of its “24hours Project.”



“I want the audience to enjoy the essence of classical music, which forms the base of all music of today,” Park said during an interview with The Korea Herald at his office in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday.



This year’s event will feature 87 artists in 24 acts, presenting a classical music program ranging from Bach’s Goldberg Variations to Greig’s Holberg Suite.



“I usually include nonclassical music in the program, too, introducing more experimental repertoires. This year, however, it is 100 percent classical music,” said the 57-year-old artist, recognized for practicing “free music,” which involves improvisation.



“Culture is rooted in the fine arts. Everything begins from it. These days, people follow trends without really knowing what they are enjoying. Such blind pursuit limits a person’s ability to think in all areas. We need classical music more than ever,” he said.



“These are hard times with the COVID-19 pandemic and artists around the world are on the brink. At a time like this, only classical music can enlighten us,” Park added.





Renowned pianist Park Jong-hae plays at Artist House in Daehangno, central Seoul, at a festival in July. (Kim Shin-joong/The House Concert)