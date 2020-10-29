[Advertising Awards] Shinhan’s “Sobi Mama” campaign finds wit in wise spending

(Shinhan Card)



MARKETING AWARDS / GOLD PRIZE

SHINHAN CARD



By Yoon Seung-won

General manager of planning team



I would like to extend my gratitude to customers for giving steadfast love to Shinhan Card. I am also honored that Shinhan Card’s Shinhan Pay Fan “Sobi Mama” winning the Gold Prize at the Korea Herald Marketing Awards.



As we are on verge of entering the “new normal” era, we are witnessing quick changes in our lives in regard to the digitalization of industries. Customers’ lifestyles have advanced with various services launched in use of data analysis as well. As a result, Shinhan Card has set a market standard for digitalization of sustainable services. We are also making a step forward to lead the data economy. The flagship platform Shinhan Pay Fan has concentrated on providing not only payment services but also customized benefits to customers by using digital solutions such as artificial intelligence and big data.





The company’s latest advertisement was to introduce Shinhan Pay Fan’s various financial services in My Data era, and to show customers that we will always be with them and help them take care of their lives at the same time. We focused on ambiguous meaning of the word “consumption management,” adding humor to a historical drama format to raise customers’ expectations toward the platform.



Since we are all going through difficult times with many changes this year, I think this unique advertisement was a fresh way to accentuate the company’s strategy and devotion to customers.



With Shinhan’s innovative DNA, Shinhan Card will continuously put efforts into managing customers’ consumption with the specialized financial technology designed to provide new services and benefits suitable for every individual customer.