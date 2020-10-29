 Back To Top
National

Lawmakers postpone audit of Cheong Wa Dae over absence of key officials

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 29, 2020 - 15:41       Updated : Oct 29, 2020 - 15:41
(Yonhap)
The ruling and opposition parties agreed Thursday to put off their annual audit of Cheong Wa Dae's work at the parliament due to the absence of Suh Hoon, director of national security, and some other key aides to President Moon Jae-in.

The National Assembly's Steering Committee was scheduled to open the hearing on the presidential office's affairs in the morning of the day.

The previous night, however, Suh informed the panel that he could not attend the session, as he is in a two-week self-quarantine after a four-day trip to the United States earlier this month.

Kim Jong-ho, senior secretary for civil affairs and justice, and five other Cheong Wa Dae officials also submitted statements of non-attendance largely attributable to the need to stay at work.

They did not show up at the audit venue, prompting the main opposition People Power Party to lodge a protest.

The party's floor leader, Joo Ho-young, said, in particular, "It's pointless to hold (the audit session) in the absence of the national security office."

The committee has decided to open the postponed session at 11 a.m. next Wednesday. (Yonhap)
