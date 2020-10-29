 Back To Top
Business

Genesis unveils design for new SUV GV70

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Oct 29, 2020 - 17:53       Updated : Oct 29, 2020 - 17:53
Genesis GV70 (Genesis)
Genesis GV70 (Genesis)
yundai Motor‘s premium brand Genesis revealed the design for its new luxury midsize SUV GV70 on Thursday, which is scheduled to hit the market later this year.

With the model’s name inspired by the initials of the brand Genesis and its “versatility,” the carmaker said the mid-size SUV was built with an elegant finish and a dynamic design -- the brand’s design philosophy known as “athletic elegance” -- which will differentiate itself from its rivals.

For those seeking a more sporty option, the GV70 sport package was also revealed, which accentuates the athletic part of its design thanks to a dark chrome garnish and a special steering wheel.

Senior Vice President at Hyundai Motor Company Lee Sang-yup said that the G70 retains elements of Genesis’ design DNA such as “two line” and “wing face,” but also has links to its Korean root.

“We hope the interior design inspired by ‘the beauty of blank space’ which is traditionally appreciated in Korea, will present Genesis customers with a premium special experience,” Lee said.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
