Nexon Foundation donates W10b to establish palliative care center for children

From left: Nexon Foundation Chairman Kim Jung-wook, Neople CEO Noh Jung-hwan, NXC CEO Kim Jung-ju and Nexon Korea CEO Lee Jung-hun pose for a photo with officials from Seoul National University Hospital at a donation ceremony held on Thursday. (Nexon)
Nexon said Thursday its foundation will donate 10 billion won ($8.8 million) to Seoul National University Hospital to build an independent palliative care center dedicated to children.
The South Korean game company will raise the funds together with its holding company NXC and its subsidiary Neople, and use the money for buying land, construction and operation of the hospice.
Set for completion in 2022, the care center will be located in Jongro-gu, Seoul and provide palliative care services for pediatric patients in severe conditions who require constant care, allowing their parents and families to take a break when needed. Once admitted, a patient can stay as long as six nights and seven days and use the service for up to 14 days per year.
According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare last year, 82.9 percent of families who take care of children with severe conditions couldn’t rest more than three days last year.
“Nexon is honored to take part in the establishment of South Korea’s first palliative care center dedicated to children and continue its support,” Nexon Foundation Chairman Kim Jung-wook said.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
