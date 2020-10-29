 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Nexon Foundation donates W10b to establish palliative care center for children

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Oct 29, 2020 - 15:40       Updated : Oct 29, 2020 - 17:39
From left: Nexon Foundation Chairman Kim Jung-wook, Neople CEO Noh Jung-hwan, NXC CEO Kim Jung-ju and Nexon Korea CEO Lee Jung-hun pose for a photo with officials from Seoul National University Hospital at a donation ceremony held on Thursday. (Nexon)
From left: Nexon Foundation Chairman Kim Jung-wook, Neople CEO Noh Jung-hwan, NXC CEO Kim Jung-ju and Nexon Korea CEO Lee Jung-hun pose for a photo with officials from Seoul National University Hospital at a donation ceremony held on Thursday. (Nexon)


Nexon said Thursday its foundation will donate 10 billion won ($8.8 million) to Seoul National University Hospital to build an independent palliative care center dedicated to children.

The South Korean game company will raise the funds together with its holding company NXC and its subsidiary Neople, and use the money for buying land, construction and operation of the hospice.

Set for completion in 2022, the care center will be located in Jongro-gu, Seoul and provide palliative care services for pediatric patients in severe conditions who require constant care, allowing their parents and families to take a break when needed. Once admitted, a patient can stay as long as six nights and seven days and use the service for up to 14 days per year.

According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare last year, 82.9 percent of families who take care of children with severe conditions couldn’t rest more than three days last year.

“Nexon is honored to take part in the establishment of South Korea’s first palliative care center dedicated to children and continue its support,” Nexon Foundation Chairman Kim Jung-wook said. 

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114