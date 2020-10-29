 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Seoul to give 300,000 won to first-year students in middle, high schools

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Oct 29, 2020 - 14:19       Updated : Oct 29, 2020 - 16:52
Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Superintendent Choo Hee-yeon speaks during a press briefing Thursday. The city's education office plans to provide all first-year students of Seoul's middle and high schools with a one-off stipend of 300,000 won starting 2021. (Yonhap)
Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Superintendent Choo Hee-yeon speaks during a press briefing Thursday. The city's education office plans to provide all first-year students of Seoul's middle and high schools with a one-off stipend of 300,000 won starting 2021. (Yonhap)
Seoul will provide all first-year students in the city’s middle and high schools with a one-off stipend of 300,000 won ($265), starting from next year, the city‘s education office announced Thursday.

“When children advance to middle or high schools, households have to provide them with new uniforms, textbooks, stationery items and, in the coronavirus situation, smart devices,” said Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon, explaining the stipend plan.

“In a situation where households run into greater difficulties from the coronavirus outbreak and income disparity widens, we have prepared a measure that comprehensively supports households with children entering middle and high schools.”

For its first year, a budget of 41 billion won will be required, as around 136,700 students are expected to enter middle and high schools in Seoul next March, he said.

Half of that will be covered by the SMOE, 30 percent by the Seoul city government and the remaining 20 percent by district governments. The stipend will be given out in February in the form of a limited-use Zero Pay voucher. Zero Pay is Seoul’s internal mobile payment system.

The vouchers can be used for purchases of clothing and smart devices only, but the office is working to include stationery items and books.

Cho played down concerns over budgetary constraints, stressing that the project has been sufficiently discussed with and is backed by the city council as well as district governments.

“We understand budgetary worries, but there have been requests (for this measure) from the city council since last year, and four Seoul district governments have mentioned such requests from parents,” Cho said.

On Tuesday, Cho said his office would need at least 3 trillion won more in annual budget going forward, in order to be able to bankroll existing and planned projects such as free high school education, renovations of old school buildings and expansion of financial support in pre-primary education.

Its 2020 budget was around 10 trillion won.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114