More Mt. Bukak trails to be opened to citizens: Cheong Wa Dae

(Cheong Wa Dae)

The northern side of an ancient fortress wall on Mount Bukak, just behind the presidential compound in Seoul, will be open to citizens as a new trail course starting in November, 52 years after it became an off-limits zone for security reasons, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.



"Mount Bukak will return to the arms of citizens," it said in a press release on the plan to allow them to trek the area beginning on Sunday.



It's part of Cheong Wa Dae's move to fully open the mountain to the public by the first half of 2022, which was one of President Moon Jae-in's campaign pledges.



The 1.1 million-square-meter mountain, 4.8 times bigger than Yeouido in western Seoul, is known for well-preserved trail courses.



The region was designated as a no-entry place following the so-called Jan. 21 incident in 1968. At the time, 31 North Korean commandos sneaked onto the 342-meter-high mountain and approached Cheong Wa Dae in an apparent attempt to assassinate then-President Park Chung-hee. After two weeks of skirmishes around the mountain, all the intruders, except two, were killed.



In 2007, Cheong Wa Dae opened a few kilometers of trail along the wall to ordinary people with security restrictions and time limits in place.



The southern side of the stone wall will open by the first half of 2022. (Yonhap)