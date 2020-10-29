 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct 30, 2020 - 09:01       Updated : Oct 30, 2020 - 09:11
 
Seoul International Cafe Show

The 2020 Seoul Cafe Show will take place Nov. 4-7 at the Coex Convention and Exhibition Center in southern Seoul. 

The annual event was launched in 2002 to promote the coffee, tea, bakery and dessert culture and related industries. The event aims to introduce the latest trends in the cafe scene.

This year the organizers have set up a COVID-19 Free Zone to ensure everyone’s safety. 

Tickets cost 18,000 won per person for a one-day admission pass and 36,000 won for a four-day pass. For more information in Korean and English, visit www.cafeshow.com/eng.
 
Autumn forest at Everland

Everland’s Forest Camp is offering eco-friendly programs for visitors this fall. 

Forest Camp is a park spread across 90,000 square meters of land, which amusement park Everland has managed for the past 50 years. The park has a dense forest with some 34,000 trees and plants.

Various programs are available, from trekking, meditation, yoga and music concerts to barbecue parties. 

For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit reservation.everland.com.

Busan Fireworks Festival 

The 16th Busan Fireworks Festival will take place Nov. 7. 

Organized by the Busan Culture & Tourism Festival Organizing Committee, the annual festival is held every autumn along Gwangalli Beach. During the festival, visitors can enjoy fireworks at sites across Hwangnyeongsan, Dongbaekdo and Igidae Coastal Park. 

For more information in Korean and English, visit www.bfo.or.kr.

Mungyeong Chasabal Festival

The annual festival celebrates the art of traditional ceramics. This year’s online festival will offer traditional tea ceremony and pottery-making programs operated by local artisans. 

For more information in Korean, visit www.sabal21.com.

Busan International Magic Festival

The 2020 Busan International Magic Festival will be held Nov. 24-29. 

Following the opening ceremony on the shores of Haeundae Beach, the festival will offer diverse magic performances for all age groups. The six-day festival takes place at the Busan Cinema Center, Haeundae Beach and the Busan Community Media Center. 

This year’s program has yet to be confirmed. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.

