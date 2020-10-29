[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches ‘Guy’s Night Out’ package



Andaz Seoul Gangnam is offering a safe stay-in package until Feb. 28 called Guy’s Night Out.



The Guy’s Night Out package offers a one-night stay in an Andaz Suite, a Drink Basket and Hangover Room Service. The Drink Basket comes with French vodka Grey Goose, four bottles of beer, four bottles of a hangover-helper drink and french fries. Hangover Room Service consists of seafood ramen with fresh abalone, Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s signature Gangnam burger, two fried eggs, a vanilla shake and an iced Americano. The package also includes a late checkout at 3 p.m. and complimentary use of the sauna, fitness center and indoor pool.



The Guy’s Night Out package starts at 491,500 won, excluding tax.



For more details or reservations, call Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-7000.







Grand Deli presents ‘Holiday to Go’



The Grand Deli in Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong offers the Holiday to Go package until the end of the year on a reservation basis.



This year’s package offers three options: turkey, barbecued pork ribs and Virginia ham. All three come with 11 sumptuous side dishes and sauces including pumpkin cheese fondue, two types of patented wholesome sausages, port-braised figs, roasted chestnuts, corn, shiitake mushrooms, sweet potatoes, apples and asparagus. The package starts at 180,000 won.



Early birds who book 24 hours in advance through Naver Pay until Nov. 8 can save 10 percent.



For reservations or inquiries, call the Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.







Go for a walk with ‘Walkee’ at Walkerhill



Grand Walkerhill Seoul presents an autumn experience package with Walkerhill’s activity expert, “Walkee,” so that guests can walk away the COVID-19 blues.



Two programs have been introduced to help guests enjoy the beauty of fall.

In the Forest Experience program, a narrator guides guests around Achasan, a mountain next to the hotel that offers breathtaking scenery. The hourlong program is first come, first serve, and is free of charge. It’s available from Friday to Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m.



The Healing Forest program is a meditation class in the forest. Interested guests meet in front of the hotel at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Sunday morning.



Pear picking and horseback riding are also available and require reservations.



For more information and to make reservations, call Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts at (02) 2022-0000.







Multiresort complex Jeju Shinhwa World offers two fall packages



Jeju Shinhwa World offers the Poolside Picnic Package and the Lounge & Cozy Package for travelers going to Jeju Island.



The Poolside Picnic Package comes with a one-night stay at the Marriott Resort, premium breakfast for two at Sky on 5 Dining restaurant, a special chicken-and-beer set at the poolside cafe and free use of the guest room minibar. The package is available until Dec. 29 for 230,000 won.



The Lounge & Cozy Package comes with a one-night stay at the Landing Resort, breakfast for two and an afternoon tea set at the Landing Lounge. The tea set comes with 11 desserts and tea for two. The package is available until the end of the year for 168,000 won.



For more information, call Jeju Shinhwa World at (064) 908-8800.







Seoul Dragon City offers ‘Autumn Taste’



Hotel-plex Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, offers two promotions for guests who want a taste of lamb or duck at the A la Maison Wine & Dine.



The roast lamb rib package, for up to three people, comes with Waldorf salad, ratatouille, potato gratin, roasted rack of lamb and maison tiramisu. The roast duck package, for up to four people, comes with Waldorf salad, fried egg noodles, roast duck and maison tiramisu. A bottle of Beaurempart Grande Reserve is included in both promotions.



The lamb set menu is offered at 195,000 won, and the duck set menu is available for 165,000 won.



The promotion is available until Nov. 15, and guests at Seoul Dragon City will receive a 10 percent discount.



For more information, call Seoul Dragon City at (02) 2223-7000.