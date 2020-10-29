 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Duty-free sales inch up in Sept. on brisk foreign spending

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 29, 2020 - 09:15       Updated : Oct 29, 2020 - 09:15
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Duty-free sales in South Korea edged up in September on increased purchases by Chinese vendors, industry data showed Thursday.

Combined sales at duty-free shops in Asia's fourth-largest economy came to 1.48 trillion won ($1.31 billion) last month, up about 40 billion won from the previous month, according to the Korea Duty Free Shops Association.

It marked the fifth straight month of gains since April when sales fell below the 1 trillion-won threshold for the first time in four years.

Despite the slight gain, duty-free sales remained at two-thirds of pre-pandemic figures. In September last year, duty-free revenue reached 2.24 trillion won.

Spending by foreigners, especially Chinese vendors, accounted for the bulk of September's duty-free sales at 1.44 trillion won.

Foreigners' spending has been brisk despite a fall in the number of visitors to duty-free shops. Foreigners' per-capita spending hit a new high of some 21 million won last month, surpassing the 20 million-won  mark for the first time.  

The number of visitors to local duty-free shops came to 424,000 in September, down from 592,000 the previous month, according to the data.

Foreign shoppers numbered 66,000, down from about 75,000 in August. The number of foreign visitors has been on the decline since reaching 1.72 million in September last year.

Local duty-free shops have been struggling in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in a tumble in air travel. To tide over the pandemic fallout, they have come up with belt-tightening measures, including increasing the number of days that some outlets in major local cities close and cutting their overseas operations. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114