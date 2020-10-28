 Back To Top
Business

ULikeKorea’s calf biocapsule certified as animal medical device in Korea, Japan

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Oct 28, 2020 - 17:31       Updated : Oct 28, 2020 - 17:31
Calf LiveCare biocapsule (left), cow LiveCare biocapsule (uLikeKorea)
ULikeKorea’s LiveCare calf biocapsule was acknowledged in Korea and Japan as an animal medical device, the company said Wednesday.

ULikeKorea’s LiveCare is a monitoring tracker that, once swallowed, lodges inside the cow’s first stomach and stays there for its life span of some five years. The capsule contains an information and communication technology device that picks up on the cow’s body temperature, range of activity, mating season and 40 types of animal diseases. The gathered data is transferred in real time to an application for farmers to take the best available precautions and care for their livestock.

The latest certification from Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fishery and Korea’s Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency is for newborn calves.

“We are the only company that has a calf ICT health care product. Next year, we will launch another LiveCare capsule that will become a one-stop solution for calves to full-grown cattle,” uLikeKorea CEO Kim Hee-jin said.

“We aim to launch our service starting from Japan, then Korea, the US and Europe, where we will target key markets,” Kim said.

ULikeKorea recently received $4.7 million in series A funding from Korea Development Bank. The company is preparing to make an initial public offering.

ULikeKorea has existing partnerships with SK Telecom, Microsoft, SoftBank and TDC Group of Denmark, among others, and aims to further grow its business-to-business activities.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
