 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

State medical aid for low-incomers gains 10% in 2019

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 28, 2020 - 14:55       Updated : Oct 28, 2020 - 14:55
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's medical care aid for people in the low-income bracket rose nearly 10 percent in 2019 to surpass the 8 trillion won mark for the first time, data showed Wednesday.

Low-incomers' medical costs covered by the country's national health insurance came to 8.4 trillion won ($7.43 billion) last year, up 9.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the National Health Insurance Service.

State medical aid for low-income households had been on a steady rise since reaching 5.9 trillion won in 2015. The amount rose to 6.6 trillion won in 2016, 6.9 trillion won in 2017 and 7.6 trillion won in 2018.

The average medical cost per patient came to 5.6 million won last year, up 10.3 percent from the previous year.

Of last year's total medical assistance, about 4.1 trillion won was provided to patients aged 65 and older in 2019, up 11.4 percent from a year earlier.

A total of 1.49 million people in the low-income bracket benefited from state medical assistance last year, up 0.3 percent from the previous year, according to the data. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114