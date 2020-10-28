[Monitor] Business sentiment improves on eased restrictions

Businesses in South Korea gave a slightly more optimistic outlook for November amid the COVID-19 pandemic as local consumption appeared to increase on eased social distancing measures, the Korea Economic Research Institute said.The business survey index came to 99.5 for next month, up from 84.6 for October. Figures below 100 mean pessimists outnumber optimists.The think tank said, however, that this doesn’t mean the economy is showing signs of recovering. Uncertainties remain ahead of the US presidential election and as COVID-19 infections continue to be reported, it said.