[News Focus] Koreas to see population gap narrow

SEJONG -- South Korea and North Korea have been posting a similar level of growth in demographic figures since 2000, according to data held by Statistics Korea.



The South saw its population increase by 10.1 percent over the past two decades to reach 51.78 million this year, while the figure for the North climbed 11.7 percent to 25.36 million.



But the government agency predicted that the two Koreas would see a divided pace -- negative growth for the South and positive for the North -- for the coming two decades.



The population is projected to decline 930,000 by 2040 in the South, while the North is expected to see its population increase 1.13 million to 26.49 million.



In 2055, the South and North are expected to post 45.4 million and 26 million in population, which indicates a drastic slide for the South and an overall maintenance (after peaking at 26.51 million in 2041) for its counterpart for the coming 35 years -- minus 6.38 million (minus 12.3 percent) for the South and plus 640,000 (plus 2.5 percent) for the North, compared to 2020 data.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)