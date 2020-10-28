Two more military officers test positive for new coronavirus

(Yonhap)

An Army officer in the northeastern county of Inje and another service member in the central city of Nonsan tested positive for the new coronavirus Wednesday, the defense ministry said.



The Army officer was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after visiting a local bank that reported a virus patient earlier, according to the ministry.



Another officer affiliated with a unit under the wing of the defense ministry was presumed to have been infected after coming in direct contact with a civilian patient, the ministry added.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 162.



Currently, 20 service members are in isolation according to the health authorities' guidelines, and 987 others are quarantined as a preventive step in accordance with the military's tougher guidance, according to the ministry.



Nationwide, the country added 103 more COVID-19 cases, including 96 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 26,146, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)