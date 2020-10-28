Pro football player tests positive for COVID-19

(Yonhap)

DAEJEON -- A professional football player in the central city of Daejeon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first athlete from his sport to be infected during the pandemic.



According to the municipal authorities in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, late Tuesday, a member of Daejeon Hana Citizen in the second-tier K League 2 has tested positive for COVID-19.



The player, whose identity is being withheld, had come in direct contact with another patient based in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province.



A club official said the infected player's teammates who had come in direct or indirect contact with him have been quarantined.



Some players were tested Tuesday, and the rest of the squad will be tested Wednesday.



This is the first positive case in the K League, whose season kicked off some two months behind schedule in early May because of the coronavirus outbreak in spring.



There was one positive case that emerged in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Aug. 31, followed by a second case the next day. Both of them were members of the Hanwha Eagles' minor league team in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, about 120 kilometers west of Daejeon.



The KBO canceled some minor league games as a result of those positive tests.



A Daejeon Hana Citizen official added the club is in talks with the Korea Professional Football League over possible changes to match fixtures.



The K League 2 season is winding down, with Daejeon set to face FC Anyang on Saturday and then wrap up the season against Gyeongnam FC on Nov. 7. Daejeon are still battling for a spot in the playoffs to earn a promotion to the top-flight K League 1 next season. (Yonhap)