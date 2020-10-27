 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

N.K. leader's increased public activities suggest he has better control over coronavirus: expert

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 27, 2020 - 19:29       Updated : Oct 27, 2020 - 19:29

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (KCNA-Yonhap)


North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's public activities have increased sharply since July, suggesting that he has better control in containing the coronavirus, a researcher at a state-run think tank said Tuesday.

Koh Jae-hong, a researcher at the Institute for National Security Strategy (INSS), said in a report that Kim's face-to-face activities dropped sharply in the first half of the year and were limited to the Pyongyang area or meeting only a few specific officials.

But such face-to-face meetings have been on the rise after July, he said.

The expert pointed out that Kim presided over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers'

Party in July and September and delivered a speech at a conference of war veterans to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Kim also delivered a speech in October as the North staged a massive military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party and recently visited typhoon-hit regions.

"This change appears to reflect North Korea's improved control over COVID-19 as a result of international assistance and others," the expert said.

He added, however, that "the increase in face-to-face contact between Kim Jong-un and military officials does not necessarily mean that the North is free from the risk of coronavirus infection." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114